(WYCD) — A Brighton student is helping make a difference by starting a GoFundMe page in memory of 16-year-old Darian Locklear, who tragically passed away in a car accident on Feb. 6.

Matthew Duncan started the Darian Locklear Hockey Scholarship Memorial Fund, which will help hockey players reach their dream of playing hockey.

Locklear, a Junior at Brighton High School and Julianna Ward-Brown, a Junior at Howell High School, were on their way to hockey practice when they were killed in the crash.

It happened on I-96 westbound near Williamston Road in Ingham County’s Wheatfield Twp.

[Click to donate to the Darian Locklear Hockey Scholarship Memorial Fund]

“Darian was loved by many, and was a beloved sister, daughter, and friend,” Duncan wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Darian was a bright student and a talented hockey player, with a bright future ahead of her. Her memory will live on in the hearts and minds of the people who knew her, and she will never be forgotten.”

The goal for the fund is $35,000. As of Feb. 12, people have raised $31,502.

Duncan spoke with Chuck, Rachael & Grunwald in the Morning about Locklear and the fund. Listen to the entire interview below.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help Ward-Brown’s family.

 

 

 

 

