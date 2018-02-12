Do you agree with this?By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under:EHarmony, love, money, Valentine's Day

Dreamstime

With Valentine’s Day approaching I found this interesting.  According to a new survey done by EHarmony, money can actually buy you love. The survey found that in households where the income was $200,000 they’re more likely to be “completely in love” more than other couples.

When “everyday Americans” in long-term relationships were surveyed 64% said they were “happy.”  According to the survey, if you throw in education and three kids your Valentine’s Day and beyond will be filled with “happiness.”

Do you really think that money can buy you love? How many kids do you believe will make parents the happiest?

In my opinion money helps make life easier but I’m not sold on the fact that money can buy you love.

