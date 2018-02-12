Photo: Byron Purvis / Sipa / USA Today
By Scott T. Sterling
After being forced to cancel shows due to the flu, Willie Nelson is rip-roaring and ready to get back out on the road.
The country legend’s son, Lukas Nelson, has shared a new photo of his dad getting in a workout, taking a big kick at a punching bag with an even bigger smile on his face.
“My dad is a badass … resting in Maui and feeling much better, according to him,” Lukas shared with the photo. “Thanks to everyone who’s been asking how he is.”
Nelson is set to kick off the rescheduled dates on Feb. 27 in St. Augustine, FL.
