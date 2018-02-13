iStock

Have you ever sat down to unwind with a little cheese and a favorite pairing (wine, crackers, apples, or grapes) and before you know it that brie is gone? All of it. It’s not you, it’s the cheese. You can’t help yourself because it happens to be the food equivalent of crack cocaine.

Scientists at the University of Michigan dug into it and discovered that cheese contains a chemical found in addictive drugs. It’s called casein and it triggers the same brain receptors as opioids. It even breaks down in the stomach and turns into casomorphin…yes, an opioid.

The chemical is also the reason some are allergic to dairy! Casein is in other dairy products, but cheese is concentrated so we get a hefty dose. That means if you overdo it, it’s not your fault.

Right up there with cheese and also not your fault: chocolate and chips.

Source: Whimn