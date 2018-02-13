By: Rob Stone & Holly Hutton

We know today is “Fat Tuesday”, but if you’re not a fan of the Paczkis, maybe you’d rather indulge with a brand new flavor of ice cream! We have teamed up with Treat Dreams in Ferndale to create a brand new flavor which will be called “Country Roads” by the Rob & Holly Show!

Although the new flavor has our name on it, we need you to join us tonight at 8pm to help choose the right ingredients.

Treat Dreams is a bakery and microcreamery in downtown Ferndale, MI! They serve homemade ice cream along with baked goods and are located at 22965 Woodward Ave, Ferndale, MI.

Everyone is invited and there’s no cost to get in!