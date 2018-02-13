Photo: Sarra22 | Dreamstime.com

(WYCD) — Those who oppose legalized marijuana will point to this study as a reason not to legalize the drug.

An analysis of over 25 years of data tells us that on 4/20, marijuana’s holiday, there is a slight increase in fatal U.S. car crashes.

Deaths increased slightly in most but not all states. The study also lacks any evidence on whether pot was involved in any of these crashes.

Dr. John Staples, who led the study, says the data shows an overall risk increase of about 12 percent, or an extra 142 deaths linked with the holiday.

Other studies have found a similarly elevated risk linked with alcohol and driving on Super Bowl Sunday and New Year’s Eve.

Do you feel that marijuana brings any additional risk to driving than what alcohol does? Are they similar in your opinion? Is this a good enough reason not to legalize the drug?