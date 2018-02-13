Photo: Creativeimpression | Dreamstime.com
By: Nathan Vicar
(WYCD) — A time-traveler from the year 2030 is bringing warnings about the future and he’s passed a lie detector test.
The man calls himself “Noah.” He is supposedly 50-years-old.
Previously, he told Paranormal Elite he suffers anorexia and depression but took an age rejuvenating drug to turn him 25.
Among his predictions: That Donald Trump would be elected to a second term as President in the year 2020, humans will fly to Mars in 2028, electric cars will travel at 600 mph and more.
He passed a lie detector test.
Watch him take the lie detector test below:
