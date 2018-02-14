(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Duncan Robb traveled from England to Belfast with his girlfriend in hopes of catching Red Hot Chili Peppers in concert as a Valentine’s Day gift. But what they got was the Red Hot Chili Pipers, a bag-pipe cover band. Still a great band, but BIG difference.

“When I clicked on and got tickets in row Q and for 30 each I thought what a bargain, there must not be many tickets left and snatched them up straight away,” said Robb. “Also, I saw the date was February 10th, so I could make it into a Valentine’s Day weekend, kill two birds with one stone.”

Robb gave the tickets to his girlfriend for Christmas – and in all this time, neither of them realized the word “Pipers” on the ticket until after they were in Belfast. “[We] just had to laugh about it, what else was there to do!” says Robb. “The only saving grace was that we had found out three days before and not while we were in the arena!”