Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The U.S. is taking home some more hardware at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. American Shaun White won the gold medal in the men’s snowboard halfpipe final – throwing down a 97.75 in his final run to earn the top-spot on the podium and a little redemption while he was at it.

The win – White’s third gold overall – serves as a redemption as he failed to medal at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia (he took home home gold in the 2006 and 2010 Games). As if that’s not enough, it’s because of his efforts that the United States now our 100th all-time gold medal at the Winter Olympics.