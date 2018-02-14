Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The U.S. is taking home some more hardware at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. American Shaun White won the gold medal in the men’s snowboard halfpipe final – throwing down a 97.75 in his final run to earn the top-spot on the podium and a little redemption while he was at it.
The win – White’s third gold overall – serves as a redemption as he failed to medal at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi, Russia (he took home home gold in the 2006 and 2010 Games). As if that’s not enough, it’s because of his efforts that the United States now our 100th all-time gold medal at the Winter Olympics.
Comments
Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.