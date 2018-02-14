Filed Under:Movies, Movies to watch when single on Valentine's Day, Single, Valentine's Day, watch

(WYCD) — Valentine’s Day can be a tough one for the newly or perpetually single, but it doesn’t have to be.

So, because we care, here are some of the best movies to watch on Valentine’s Day solo.

Little Manhattan

Where to watch: Rent or purchase (Amazon, iTunes, YouTube)

Girls Trip

Where to watch: Rent or purchase (Amazon, iTunes, YouTube)

Legally Blonde

Where to watch: Rent or purchase (Amazon, iTunes, YouTube)

Queen

Where to watch: Netflix

Magic Mike XXL

Where to watch: Rent  or purchase (Amazon, iTunes, YouTube)


Lola Versus

Where to watch: Rent or purchase (Amazon, iTunes, YouTube)

Ocean’s Eleven

Where to watch: Hulu


How To Be Single

Where to watch: Rent or purchase (Amazon, iTunes, YouTube)

Whip It

Where to watch: Rent or purchase (Amazon, iTunes, YouTube)

Bring It On

Where to watch: Rent or purchase (Amazon, iTunes, YouTube)

