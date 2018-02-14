(WYCD) — Valentine’s Day can be a tough one for the newly or perpetually single, but it doesn’t have to be.
So, because we care, here are some of the best movies to watch on Valentine’s Day solo.
Little Manhattan
Where to watch: Rent or purchase (Amazon, iTunes, YouTube)
Girls Trip
Where to watch: Rent or purchase (Amazon, iTunes, YouTube)
Legally Blonde
Where to watch: Rent or purchase (Amazon, iTunes, YouTube)
Queen
Where to watch: Netflix
Magic Mike XXL
Where to watch: Rent or purchase (Amazon, iTunes, YouTube)
Lola Versus
Where to watch: Rent or purchase (Amazon, iTunes, YouTube)
Ocean’s Eleven
Where to watch: Hulu
How To Be Single
Where to watch: Rent or purchase (Amazon, iTunes, YouTube)
Whip It
Where to watch: Rent or purchase (Amazon, iTunes, YouTube)
Bring It On
Where to watch: Rent or purchase (Amazon, iTunes, YouTube)