Photo: Courtesy Big Machine

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard got a little taste of what his baby daughter Olivia’s been drinking. That’s right, the singer drank his wife’s breast milk and he didn’t seem to mind at all.

In a video posted on Instagram, Tyler drinks the milk right from the bottle and admits, “tastes like Almond milk kinda.” He captioned the video, “livin’ my breast life.”

“Meant To Be,” Florida Georgia Line’s collaboration with Bebe Rexha is spending its 11thweek on top the Hot Country Songs chart, and considering all the success they’ve had with collaborations, the duo don’t plan to stop anytime soon. “We do love to collaborate,” Tyler shares. “We love making new friends, writing with people outside of our genre and just kind of seeing where it goes.”

Source: Tyler Hubbard