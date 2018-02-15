Photo: Joshua Rainey | Dreamstime.com
The super-long wait is almost over: “Incredibles 2,” the sequel to Pixar’s 2004 animated smash, “The Incredibles,” will finally land in theaters soon, and a new trailer has just been released.
“Incredibles 2” lands in theaters June 15, just in time for summer vacations.
