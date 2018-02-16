Photo: Jim Wright

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — 99.5 WYCD is happy to announce the 36th annual 99.5 WYCD Hoedown, presented by RAM Trucks!

Taking place at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, June 1, the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2018 will feature performances by Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, LANCO and other bands across three stages.

Check out the full-line up below:

Dierks Bentley –

Brothers Osborne –

LANCO –

High Valley –

Walker McGuire –

Paulina Jayne –

Tyler Rich –

Jimmie Allen –