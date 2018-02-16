Filed Under:Brothers Osborne, Detroit, Dierks Bentley, Dierks Bentley Hoedown, DTE Energy Music Theatre, High Valley, Hoedown 2018, Hoedown Line-up, Hoedown Lineup, Hoedown Tickets, Jimmie Allen, LANco, Maddie & Tae, Michigan, Paulina Jayne, Tyler Rich, Walker McGuire, Who is playing at the Hoedown, Who is playing Hoedown 2018, WYCD Hoedown, WYCD Hoedown Information

Photo: Jim Wright

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — 99.5 WYCD is happy to announce the 36th annual 99.5 WYCD Hoedown, presented by RAM Trucks!

Taking place at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Friday, June 1, the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2018 will feature performances by Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, LANCO and other bands across three  stages.

Check out the full-line up below:

Dierks Bentley – 

dierks 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2018: Complete Line Up

Brothers Osborne – 

brothers osborne 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2018: Complete Line Up

LANCO – 

img 1089 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2018: Complete Line Up

High Valley –

high valley 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2018: Complete Line Up

Walker McGuire – 

lead photo use this one 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2018: Complete Line Up

Paulina Jayne –

paulina jayne 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2018: Complete Line Up

Tyler Rich – 

tyler rich 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2018: Complete Line Up

Jimmie Allen – 

jimmie allen 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2018: Complete Line Up

