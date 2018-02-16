By: Nathan Vicar
(WYCD) — The 36th annual 99.5 WYCD Hoedown, presented by RAM Trucks, will feature performances from Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, LANCO and a number of other great country artists.
The Hoedown will take place at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston on Friday, June 1.
Parking is FREE!
DTE Energy Music Theatre
7774 Sashabaw Road, Village of Clarkston, MI 48348
[Click for Google Map]
DTE Energy Music Theatre venue map:
