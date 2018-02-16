Filed Under:99.5 WYCD, 99.5 WYCD Hoedown, 99.5 WYCD Hoedown 2018, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Hoedown, Hoedown Tickets, June 1, WYCD Hoedown Tickets, WYCD Ticket Information

By: Nathan Vicar

The 36th annual 99.5 WYCD Hoedown, presented by RAM Trucks, will feature performances from Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne and a number of other great country artists.

The Hoedown will take place at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston on Friday, June 1. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets ($35 and a limited number of four-packs at $59.75 on the United Shore lawn, and $74.75 and $94.75 in the pavilion) go on sale on Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000.

99.5 WYCD will be posting pre-sale information as soon as it’s released.

