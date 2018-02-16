Photo: Jim Wright

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — The 99.5 WYCD will host its 36th annual 99.5 WYCD Hoedown, presented by RAM Trucks, on Friday, June 1 at DTE Energy Music Theatre.

The event will feature a headlining performance by Grammy-nominated country star Dierks Bentley and feature over nine acts across three stages, including main stage performances from Brothers Osborne and LANCO.

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown will also feature performances by High Valley, Walker McGuire, Paulina Jayne, Tyler Rich, Jimmie Allen, and more to be announced, on second and third stages located in the DTE parking lot and The Pine Tap, an open-air beer garden which sits on an expensive deck inside DTE’s West Entrance.

Tickets ($35 and a limited number of four-packs at $59.75 on the United Shore lawn, and $74.75 and $94.75 in the pavilion) go on sale on Friday, February 23 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, the Fox Theatre and Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box offices and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000.

Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. allowing concertgoers to take in a full day of performances as the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown returns to DTE.

For information on the 99.5 WYCD Hoedown visit wycd.com/hoedown and follow the WYCD Facebook & Twitter page for updates.