People are always worried about which diet will best help them shed some pounds, but it turns out, we can make it happen with something we already hold near and dear: coffee. Research shows our beloved buzzy brew could help us drop 10 pounds a year, as long as we time it right.

Registered dietitian nutritionist Karen Ansel explains that drinking eight-ounces of coffee can rev your metabolism by as much as 4% over two and a half hours. For reference, a tall Starbucks coffee is 12-ounces, so we’re not talking about a lot of coffee.

There are two things that help coffee burn calories: caffeine and the antioxidant chlorogenic acid, which helps break down fat and sugar. But to get the metabolism boosting-effect, you can’t just down a Venti coffee at 8 a.m. and expect to see results. Because the body starts breaking down caffeine after an hour and a half, you need to sip smaller cups, up to four times a day.

So just by tweaking your coffee routine, you could keep that gentle buzz going and burn an extra 100 calories a day. And at the end of a year, that gets you 10 pounds dropped. Not bad for doing something you already love.

Source: Women’s Health Magazine