(Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 4: Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston at the premiere of HBO's "The Leftovers" Season 3 at Avalon on April 4, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

This is a surprise!

Hollywood’s favorite couple, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have announced that they are separating after two and a half years of marriage. They were a couple for seven years. Apparently they quietly split at the end of the year.

“In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation,” says a statement released by longtime Aniston publicist Stephen Huvane.

Despite their efforts things just didn’t work out between the picture perfect couple. The two have expressed that they will remain close friends.

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

So now fans are buzzing that they want Jennifer and Brad to get back together! What do you think about that?