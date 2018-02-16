By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Kelsea Ballerini spent her first Valentine’s Day as a married woman on stage at the Ryman Auditorium, although she almost didn’t make it. Kelsea was battling the flu but wouldn’t dare cancel her first headlining gig at the historic venue.

“I could not cancel this show because this is the show we built the tour around,” Kelsea said. “This record is a story; it’s the story of my emotional journey the last three years. And it starts with a break-up.”

Despite her illness, Kelsea treated the crowd to quite a show, performing her entire sophomore album “Unapologetically.” She also brought out her hubby Morgan Evans, who brought her a vase full of roses for the holiday. They then performed  song “Dance with Me” together,  which Evans wrote for her six weeks after they met.

Of course her set also included songs from her debut album, with Kelsea ending the night with an encore of her biggest hits, “Peter Pan,” “Dibs” “Yeah Boy” and “Love Me Like You Mean It.”

Source: The Tennessean

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.

Listen Live