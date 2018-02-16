Kelsea Ballerini spent her first Valentine’s Day as a married woman on stage at the Ryman Auditorium, although she almost didn’t make it. Kelsea was battling the flu but wouldn’t dare cancel her first headlining gig at the historic venue.

“I could not cancel this show because this is the show we built the tour around,” Kelsea said. “This record is a story; it’s the story of my emotional journey the last three years. And it starts with a break-up.”

Despite her illness, Kelsea treated the crowd to quite a show, performing her entire sophomore album “Unapologetically.” She also brought out her hubby Morgan Evans, who brought her a vase full of roses for the holiday. They then performed song “Dance with Me” together, which Evans wrote for her six weeks after they met.

Of course her set also included songs from her debut album, with Kelsea ending the night with an encore of her biggest hits, “Peter Pan,” “Dibs” “Yeah Boy” and “Love Me Like You Mean It.”

