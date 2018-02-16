By: Nathan Vicar
(WYCD) — PepsiCo’s latest drink is so special! How special is it? It’s so special the you have to have a special water bottle to drink it!
Their new drink is called Drinkfinity and it’s not carbonated, it’s full of natural ingredients, and you can’t get it in a grocery store or vending machine.
The special bottles go for $20 and the juice pods that go inside can be ordered at the Drinkfinity website.
Pods will run you $5-$6.50 for a pack of four.
The two work together in a Keurig style.
Pods come in 12 flavors and fall into four categories called Charge, Chill, Flow, and Renew.
The drink is available for you now.
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.