Prior to today, have you ever really thought about the Little Caesar’s mascot’s esophagus?

It all started with a tweet, yesterday, from Ryan Pequin.

“We need to talk about what’s going on in Little Caesar’s throat”

We need to talk about what's going on in Little Caesar's throat pic.twitter.com/z7QEQ5ilQg — Ryan Pequin (@ryanpequin) February 15, 2018

So, in true Twitter fashion, theories on theories:

I once saw a dog that had the same affliction pic.twitter.com/QFaDm4TaeY — Der-shing Helmer @ ECCC P13 (@shingworks) February 15, 2018

Apparently it’s a problem amongst cartoons.

It’s pizza crusts he’s just wedging all the slices back there — (ↀωↀ)✧ ฅ ANE DD #24 (@Glittertooth) February 15, 2018

A lover of his own work.

He ate Zac Efron? Lucky!

Umm…

And to add another layer of confusion:

I always thought his name was Pete Za 😔 — Punky Brewster (@xLAWx_) February 15, 2018

What do you think is going on with his throat?