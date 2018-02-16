WYCD Hoedown 2018 ANNOUNCED: Dierks Is Coming! Details | LineupTickets | 2017 Recap
Filed Under:Lined, Little Caesars, mascot, Throat

iStock

Prior to today, have you ever really thought about the Little Caesar’s mascot’s esophagus?

It all started with a tweet, yesterday, from Ryan Pequin.

“We need to talk about what’s going on in Little Caesar’s throat”

So, in true Twitter fashion, theories on theories:

Apparently it’s a problem amongst cartoons.

A lover of his own work.

He ate Zac Efron? Lucky!

Umm…

 

And to add another layer of confusion:

What do you think is going on with his throat?

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live