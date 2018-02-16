iStock
Prior to today, have you ever really thought about the Little Caesar’s mascot’s esophagus?
It all started with a tweet, yesterday, from Ryan Pequin.
“We need to talk about what’s going on in Little Caesar’s throat”
So, in true Twitter fashion, theories on theories:
Apparently it’s a problem amongst cartoons.
A lover of his own work.
He ate Zac Efron? Lucky!
Umm…
And to add another layer of confusion:
What do you think is going on with his throat?
