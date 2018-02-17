So many great charity events around town and ‘Hometown Rundown’ is your community connection brought to you by Neurocore! If you are involved with a charity event or fundraiser, please email WYCD so we can support it. Email roxanne.steele@entercom.com

Here’s a few you can support!

Michigan Humane Society is still taking donations for their 2018 Valentine’s Telethon! Make a life saving donation NOW visit www.michiganhumane.org

“Heroes for Hire” Veterans Career Fair Thursday February 22nd. Its the first annual career fair for all military veterans hosted by the Canton Community Foundation. The event will be held at Livonia’s Madonna University in the Take 5 Lounge from 10 am till 2 pm. This is a free event and registration is not required. More than 20 employers will be present and ready to do on-site interviews. For more information visit our website at www.cantonfoundation.org

The Devoted Barn 2nd annual Muttsquerade Ball is 6:00 PM 11:00 PM located at the River Raisin Banquet Center. The Ball will be a special evening of Music and Merriment to celebrate Mardi Gras and raise funds for The Devoted Barn. There will be dancing, raffles, a silent auction, and plenty more fun! Each ticket includes dinner and two drinks! For all the details visit www.thedevotedbarn.org

Crop for Paws Women’s Retreat Weekend hosted by the Plea Foundation on March 34- 25 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Troy. Enjoy a weekend with the girls relaxing and getting pampered for a great cause!! Proceeds from this weekend will go towards purchasing K9 bulletproof vests and other needed equipment to K9 officers in need. Deadline to register is fast approaching. For more info visit www.foundation.plea.net/events/

Walk MS 2018 Detroit is Sunday May 6th at Comerica Park. Site opens at 9 a.m and the walk begins at 10 a.m. Walk MS is not only in Detroit this spring, but all over the state of Michigan. Visit www.walkMS.org for more details and stayed tuned for details on how to join Team WYCD!

Taylor Cert gathers the 2nd Tuesday of every month. Each month is a new topic! Visit Taylorcert.org/peptalks for full 2018 schedule!

Wigs 4 Kids is one of the great organizations in Michigan we love supporting! If you or someone you know would like to donate it for kids with cancer please visit www.wigs4kids.org

Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit is always in need of volunteers and donations! Their “Truckloads of Hope” kicks of March 1st at any of the participating Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers showrooms. In need of household supplies and toiletries. Donations from the drive will benefit The Capuchin Services Center. For more info visit www.cskdetroit.org