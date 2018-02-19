WYCD Hoedown 2018 ANNOUNCED: Dierks Is Coming! Details | LineupTickets | 2017 Recap
By Rob Stone
Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images

By: Rob Stone

With her husband headed back to work, singer Carrie Underwood is trying to shut down rumors that she and NHL player Mike Fisher are getting a divorce. Underwoods showed her support for her husband with an Instagram post this weekend. The picture is a T-Shirt promoting Fisher’s return to the ice for the Nashville Predators.

The couple will be celebrating their 8th wedding anniversary in June. She has refused to address the rumors of their marital discord directly. Are these sorts of rumors par for the course when it comes to celebrity marriages?

