99.5 WYCD and WDIV Local 4 want to send you to see The Voice: Neon Dreams show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas!

The Voice: Neon Dreams is the next step in the musical journey of the multi-talented artists of The Voice. You’ll see past winners and fan favorites sing chart topping hits in a brand new venue!

How to get a chance to win:

99.5 WYCD will play a mash-up of three songs out of the four coaches, and listeners will have to guess which coach ‘got the block’. That means you have to figure out which coach — Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, or Alicia Keys– was missing from the mash-up. All winners will qualify for the grand prize trip!

Superstar Kelly Clarkson joins Alicia Keys, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton on America’s favorite, The Voice.

The 2-night premiere event begins February 26th at 8 pm on WDIV Local 4!