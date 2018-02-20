Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

Brett Eldredge gets invited to a ton of weddings. Mostly by couples who would love to be serenaded with one of his songs. Someday he’d love to pull a Taylor Swift and actually show up at one of the nuptials. “There will be a day when I block off a weekend and show up to a wedding and break out a guitar and sing. Or just show up and be a fly on the wall and see how my song brought people together.It’s cool to have a song that’s a part of somebody’s life.”