Carrie Underwood is an angel! The country star recently donated $10,000 to her childhood friend, Oklahoma police officer Justin Durrett, after learning her old friend suffered serious injuries from a rollover car crash.

DONATION FOR DURRETT: Checotah native and country superstar @carrieunderwood has donated $10,000 to Checotah Assistant Police Chief Justin Durrett. The two were childhood friends who grew up going to the same church. Durrett broke his neck in a crash on his way to work Sunday. pic.twitter.com/MRmttBsqa5 — Tess Maune (@TessMaune) February 17, 2018

The accident took place on Feb. 11th when Durrett, who is the Checotah (Okla.) assistant police chief, was on his way to the police department. His injuries were pretty bad. Durrett suffered a broken neck, bruised spine among other injuries that placed him into intensive care.

A GoFundMe page was created for Durrett to help cover the officer’s medical expenses. It opens with this moving paragraph.

“Justin Durrett, Assistant Police Chief of Checotah, was in an accident 2/11/2018. On his way to work, he slid off the road, rolled his truck; he was ejected from his truck. Then the truck landed on him. It’s by the grace of God this man is alive. Not only alive but responsive.”