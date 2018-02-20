iStock
(WYCD) — KFC restaurants across the UK have been forced to shut down because of a shortage of chicken.
The shutdown is temporary as shops ran out of chicken following delivery problems.
The fast food chain recently switched its delivery contract to German shipping giant DHL, which had promised to “set a new delivery standard” after winning the contract with KFC.
On Monday, 575 KFC restaurants were closed.
Stores had initially run out of chicken over the weekend.
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.