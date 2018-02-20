WYCD Hoedown 2018 ANNOUNCED: Dierks Is Coming! Details | LineupTickets | 2017 Recap
Photo: JC Olivera / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Chris Young is giving you more.

The country star has revealed more U.S. tour dates for 2018, adding nine new shows for the month of September. Tagging along on the new dates: special guests Kane Brown and Morgan Evans.

The new round of shows kicks off September 13 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, wrapping up on Sept. 29 in Philadelphia, PA.

See the new additions to Chris Young’s tour itinerary below.

9/13 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center
9/14 – Lubbock, Texas @ United Supermarkets Arena
9/15 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
9/20 – Biloxi, MS @ Miss Coast Coliseum
9/21 – Tupelo, MS @ BancorpSouth Arena
9/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
9/27 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium
9/28 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
9/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann

