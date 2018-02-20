WYCD Hoedown 2018 ANNOUNCED: Dierks Is Coming! Details | LineupTickets | 2017 Recap
By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy

Fergie was blasted for her way too sexy rendition of the National Anthem at the NBA All-Star game, and now she’s apologizing for her misstep.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” she tells TMZ.  “I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

While she’s sorry now, insiders say the truth is Fergie didn’t understand why everyone was so up in arms over her performance.  “Neither Fergie nor her team thought anything was wrong with her national anthem rendition,” a source tells Us Weekly. “That’s the way she sings a lot of her songs. She loves adding a little sexiness and being different with her riffs. It was meant to be jazz-inspired. She wanted to stand out.”

  • Of course she did stand out for all the wrong reasons...and there’s one diva who thinks she needs to drown out the haters. Mariah Carey was caught by paparazzi out in Los Angeles where she was asked about the Fergie backlash and she offered up a bit of advice, noting, “Darling, nobody needs to listen to that!”

 

  • And…Fergie’s bad performance has spawned a new hashtag, #SingItLikeFergieChallenge, with some folks trying to do their best Fergie impression. Check out some of the comments, and imitators below.

