Filed Under:Avocado, Avocado Instagram, Avocado Proposal, Avocado Proposal Instagram, trend

Photo: Kuhar | Dreamstime.com

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — It appears the avocado trend has taken on an entirely new role … as a ring box!

Yes, you read that correctly. (Some) lovebirds are proposing to their one-and-only with avocados, and the trend is making Instagrammers green with envy.

On Feb. 10, Amsterdam-based food stylist, cookbook author and avocado-enthusiast Colette Dike posted a photo of the “avo box,” and wrote, “Tag someone who should propose like this.”

And thousands of people did.

Another Instagrammer, Matt Caron, posted a photo of a pitless avocado with the ring sunken into the center and wrote, “Every hippie girl’s dream proposal.”

Every hippie girl’s dream proposal. #avocadotoast #avocadoproposal

A post shared by Mindful as F*ck (@mindful__af) on

Another Instagram user posted this.

If the way to a person’s heart is through their belly, then these romantics are certainly on track.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live