Photo: Kuhar | Dreamstime.com

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — It appears the avocado trend has taken on an entirely new role … as a ring box!

Yes, you read that correctly. (Some) lovebirds are proposing to their one-and-only with avocados, and the trend is making Instagrammers green with envy.

On Feb. 10, Amsterdam-based food stylist, cookbook author and avocado-enthusiast Colette Dike posted a photo of the “avo box,” and wrote, “Tag someone who should propose like this.”

And thousands of people did.

Another Instagrammer, Matt Caron, posted a photo of a pitless avocado with the ring sunken into the center and wrote, “Every hippie girl’s dream proposal.”

Another Instagram user posted this.

If the way to a person’s heart is through their belly, then these romantics are certainly on track.