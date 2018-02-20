(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)8/14/2017 - File photo dated 28/01/16 of Ryan Reynolds who has said he is "heartbroken, shocked and devastated" after a female stunt driver was killed on the set of his film Deadpool 2. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Ryan Reynolds made children’s dreams come true when the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Children’s Wish Foundation showed up to the set of “Deadpool.” Reynolds, dressed as Deadpool, posed for pictures with kids and took to Instagram to share the experience.

“One of the best parts of playing the Big Red Jacka** is welcoming @makeawishamerica and @childrenswishfoundation onto set,” Reynolds said. “Deadpool kicked Cancer in the taint, but these kids do it for real every day. These foundations make dreams come true for a lot of super-brave kids. They also make dreams come true for parents, who just wanna see their kid smile.”

The kids even got to take home a souvenir from their time on the set. Reynolds also revealed in the post that prop master, Dan Sissons made sure each kid left with their own sword.