Jannoon028 | Dreamstime.com
A woman flying from a resort found a need to dry some underwear.
Passengers didn’t say much during the flight, “Everybody was looking with interest and confusion, but everybody remained silent.” But comments are flying out of social media, “This woman has the intellect of a dog. This is so sad. Half the country are like her.” “Maybe the take off was sort of extreme, so now she has to dry those.”
Looking at the video, they could of belonged to a kid. But imagine the concern for what was floating in the recycled air on the plane. Metro
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.