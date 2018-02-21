Syda Productions | Dreamstime.com
By: Nathan Vicar
(WYCD) — Exercise or alcohol? When it comes to living a long life – booze may actually help you live longer than hitting the treadmill.
The 90+ Study, led by the University of California neurologist Claudia Kawas, claims drinking a couple of glasses of beer or wine a day is more important than exercise for living past 90.
A specialist in neurology from the University of California, Irvine spoke about the research at a recent conference.
She told British online newspaper The Independent she firmly believes that modest drinking improves longevity.
The study showed people who drank about two glasses of beer or wine a day were nearly 20 percent less likely to experience a premature death.
Click here to read a summary of the study.
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.