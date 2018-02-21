Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha continue to reign on top the country charts. The artists’ collaboration, “Meant To Be,” is spending its 12th week on top the “Billboard” Hot Country Songs chart.
But that’s not all. The song has reached a new high on the all-genre “Billboard” Hot 100, moving up two spots to number seven.
In other chart news…
- Kelsea Ballerini’s “Legends” tops both the “Billboard” Country Airplay and Mediabase charts this week, making it her fourth number one single.
- Luke Bryan’s “Most People Are Good” lands at number eight on the Country Airplay chart, his 25th Top Ten single.
- Brett Eldredge’s “The Long Way” lands at number nine on the Country Airplay chart, his seventh Top Ten hit.
- Jordan Davis lands his first Top Ten hit, with “Singles You Up,” landing at number ten on the Country Airplay chart.
Comments
Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.
Chase Rice to Perform at The Fillmore in 2018Chase Rice is already getting his ducks in a row for 2018.