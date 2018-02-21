Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha continue to reign on top the country charts. The artists’ collaboration, “Meant To Be,” is spending its 12th week on top the “Billboard” Hot Country Songs chart.

But that’s not all. The song has reached a new high on the all-genre “Billboard” Hot 100, moving up two spots to number seven.

In other chart news…

Kelsea Ballerini’s “Legends” tops both the “Billboard” Country Airplay and Mediabase charts this week, making it her fourth number one single.

Luke Bryan’s “Most People Are Good” lands at number eight on the Country Airplay chart, his 25th Top Ten single.

Brett Eldredge’s “The Long Way” lands at number nine on the Country Airplay chart, his seventh Top Ten hit.