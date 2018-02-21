Photo: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

In what was likely the last time she’ll run the downhill with five Olympic rings on her chest, Lindsey Vonn stood at the podium wearing bronze.

Adding to the bite, it was almost a silver medal, as Vonn had been sitting in second place for much of the morning until a late run by Norway’s Ragnhild Mownickel in which she bettered Vonn by .09 seconds.

But it was Italy’s Sofia Goggia, who won the gold, with a time of 1 minute 39.22 seconds. That was .47 seconds better than Vonn.

“I wish I could keep going,” an emotional Vonn said after the event. “My body probably just can’t take another four years.”

But don’t cry for her America, as with the bronze, the 33-year-old Vonn still becomes the oldest woman to earn an Olympic medal in Alpine skiing and still has one more chance for gold in Pyeongchang.

She is scheduled to compete in tomorrow’s Alpine skiing combined competition (it was supposed to be today, but winds forced the move).

“It’s been fun, it’s been a fun ride,” Vonn says. “I hope tomorrow I can pull something out of my hat.”