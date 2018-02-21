Alexey Kuznetsov | Dreamstime.com

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — Have you ever looked at your pajamas and thought: “Yeah. They’re okay. But these would be so much better if my dog’s face was printed all over them”?

Well, one company is making those pajama dreams come true!

Patricia’s Couture is now making custom jammies with your animal’s adorable mush as the pattern.

The company is charging $149.99 for the privilege, but surely it’s worth it? Look how cute they are…

One customer wrote: “I absolutely adore the pajamas I ordered! The quality is superb and so soft! After loosing my Iggy Pop a couple of months ago, I now get to sleep with her every night! Absolutely thrilled! Im so thrilled, I have several friends ordering after I put my pj’s on social media. Thank you!”

Head over to the website to order yours.