Photo: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Ellen DeGeneres tested Bill Gates’ knowledge of grocery store prices with a game of “Bill’s Grocery Bills.” Will one of the richest people in the world know the price for common grocery items?
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.