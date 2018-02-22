"Oh yeah, I love my dog too."
Filed Under:Jake Owen

Photo: Courtesy RCA Nashville

By Robyn Collins

As much as country star Jake Owen loves music, family comes first.

“My life isn’t just pictures of me strumming a guitar or crowds with lighters in the air,” he wrote. “[My daughter Pearl is] my life and everything else comes second.”

Related: Jake Owen Shows Off Rap Battle Skills

Owen made the declaration in the caption of a Instagram pic of Pearl and their dog, Axel.

“I’ve been putting up a lot of photos of my little girl. That’s because she’s what makes me proud,” he wrote. “This is a platform where we can share ‘content’ with the world, family, friends, and yeah… my fans… That’s why I’m posting this photo. And oh yeah, I love my dog too.”

The “Good Company” singer will be playing select shows across the United States March 1 through August 18.

Check out the latest heartwarming picture of Pearl below:

 

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live