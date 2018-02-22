Filed Under:How To Find Shamrock Shake, McDonald's, McDonald's Shamrock Shake, Shamrock Shake Finder, Where To Find Shamrock Shake

Photo: Jonathan Weiss | Dreamstime.com

By: Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — Everyone can stop fantasizing about Shamrock Shakes, because they’re finally back at McDonald’s!

According to a news release from the Golden Arches, the minty McCafé confection features “creamy vanilla soft serve blended with Shamrock Shake syrup” further “topped with delicious whipped topping.”

Sadly, McDonald’s decided to not bring back the 2017 menu items the Chocolate Shamrock Shake, the Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappé, the Shamrock Mocha, and the Shamrock Hot Chocolate.

Though the fast-food chain is vague as to how long the Shamrock Shake will be available, they’ve made it easier than ever to track the St. Patrick’s Day treat down with a brand new app.

The shake was first launched in 1970 and has since built almost a “cult-like following.”

