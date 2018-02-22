Photo: David E. Klutho-USA TODAY Sports

The last time the US won a gold medal in Women’s hockey, US Women’s goalie Maddie Rooney was just seven- and a half-months old.

And now at 20 years and seven and a half months, she’s a big part of the reason the US Women won gold again.

Because it was Rooney who made the final play in an incredible Olympic women’s final—stopping the sixth shot by Canada’s Meghan Agosta in the first shootout in an Olympic women’s final to give America the gold.

Moments earlier USA’s Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson had scored in the sixth round of the shootout to put Rooney—who had 29 saves on the night—give the American women to gold.

And she did just that to give the American women the 3-2 shootout victory.

And perhaps an even bigger goal than the final one in the shootout by Lamoureux-Morando, was the one she scored in the final period of regulation—on a breakaway with just 6:21 left in regulation to tie the game.

TIE GAME! A nice save leads to a breakaway goal by @moniquelam7 to knot @TeamUSA @usahockey women and Canada at 2 late in the third! #WinterOlympics https://t.co/R7Kzi4a9HS pic.twitter.com/1SG7VQfW68 — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2018

Canada meanwhile had not lost since the gold medal game in 1998.