(99.5 WYCD) Who could use more cash? You could! And here’s your chance: Starting Monday Feb. 26, 2018, you can listen every weekday to win $1,000 every hour. That’s 12 times per day!
We’ll announce a CASH WORD on the hour between 6 a.m.-6 p.m. every weekday.
That means you have 12 chances a day to win! There will be a new keyword every hour.
When you hear it, grab your phone and text the keyword to the number 72881 for your chance to win. (msg & data may apply)
Good luck and enjoy your $1,000!
