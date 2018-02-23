Photo: Nathan Vicar/99.5 WYCD

By: Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) — 99.5 WYCD’s annual Ten Man Jam was one for the ages as some of the best country artists played on a single stage at the Fillmore in downtown Detroit Thursday night (Feb. 22).

Fans who won tickets were treated to a night of covers and individual sets from Big & Rich, LOCASH, Chase Rice, Cam, Uncle Kracker, Ashley McBryde, Granger Smith, Chris Lane, Morgan Evans and Michael Tyler.

In the first set, LOCASH helped kick off the night as the first act on stage with “I Know Somebody.”

The first big moment of the night was when the band played an impromptu cover of Britney Spears’ “…Baby One More Time” with “Fix” singer Chris Lane.

The Spears cover would not be the only one of the evening.

Immediately after, LOCASH helped introduce the third act of the evening, Michael Tyler, who played a rendition of Bob Seger’s “Turn The Page.”

Chase Rice and Ashley McBryde were the final two artists to be introduced to the stage in the first set. Watch the performance below of McBryde playing a song that she wrote after a teacher told her playing music wasn’t going to get her anywhere

Each artirst one by one played some of their biggest hits which included LOCASH’s “I Love This Life” and Rice’s “Ready Set Roll.”

Set one concluded with the musicians signing a boot for one lucky fan and a cover of Garth Brooks’ “Friends In Low Places.”

The night had only just begun.

Set two started out with a bang as Big & Rich commanded the stage as the hosts and their performance of “Comin’ To Your City.”

Unlike the first set, each artist took turns playing back-to-back songs which included Morgan Evans and John Rich performing Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s “Fishin’ in the Dark,” Granger Smith’s “Backroad Song,” Uncle Kracker’s “Drift Away” and Cam’s new single “Diane.”

Earlier in the night, WYCD had Cam in studio with Rob and Holly to talk about “Diane” and how it’s helping those unknowingly involved in love affairs make amends. Plus Cam shares how she gave Dolly Parton a copy of the song inspired by “Jolene” on CD with pink roses.

Overall, the Ten Man Jam offers country fans one of the more unique settings in live music. It brought together ten artists to a single stage to showcase their talents and help bring fans together for one single night.