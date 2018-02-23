Photo: Hannah Burton

By Scott T. Sterling

Ashley Monroe has something new to share.

The country singer has revealed details of her upcoming fourth album, Sparrow, set for release on April 20.

The new album news arrives with the album’s first single, “Hands on You.” Listen to the sultry new track below.

“I was unpacking a lot of stuff,” Monroe explained of the process that went into the making of the new album. The singer found herself dealing with traumas from her childhood. “I was singing, and identifying what it’s like to be left. No one told me what I should do, back then, when the world started to crumble.”

Monroe connected with songwriters including Brendan Benson and Waylon Payne on the album, crafting some of the tunes while pregnant with her first child.

“I felt powerful,” she enthused. “I wasn’t puffing, I wasn’t drinking wine, I was just singing. Country music is a wide genre, and that’s OK. I don’t even know what genre this record is, but I know it’s me.”

“Hands on You” arrives with a music video, featuring Monroe luxuriating in a sun-dappled bedroom to the strains of the track, check it out below.