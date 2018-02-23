Filed Under:Dancers, pole, pole dancers

Albertshakirov | Dreamstime.com

(99.5 WYCD) — A British old folks’ home is being criticized for bringing in pole dancers to entertain the elderly residents.

The Fairmile Grange Home in Christchurch recently invited six women to show off their pole dancing skills for about 30 residents at the home, performing to classics like ABBA and “Singing In The Rain”.

One of the dancers said the residents enjoyed themselves and says they’ve been invited back.

Not everyone was happy – some officials called the entertainment “inappropriate.”

The head dancer insists that pole-dancing is a sport more like a gymnastics performance than a striptease.

