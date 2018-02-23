Albertshakirov | Dreamstime.com
(99.5 WYCD) — A British old folks’ home is being criticized for bringing in pole dancers to entertain the elderly residents.
The Fairmile Grange Home in Christchurch recently invited six women to show off their pole dancing skills for about 30 residents at the home, performing to classics like ABBA and “Singing In The Rain”.
One of the dancers said the residents enjoyed themselves and says they’ve been invited back.
Not everyone was happy – some officials called the entertainment “inappropriate.”
The head dancer insists that pole-dancing is a sport more like a gymnastics performance than a striptease.
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.