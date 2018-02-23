Filed Under:kacey musgraves

Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Kacey Musgraves is set to release her fourth studio album, Golden Hour, on March 30. Today, February 23, she gives fans a hint of what’s to come on the 13-track project with two new songs called “Space Cowboy” and “Butterflies.”

Related: Kacey Musgraves Creates Her Own Carpool Karaoke With Reese Witherspoon

On “Space Cowboy,” Musgraves sings of a man who tells her he needs his space. “Sunsets fade and love does too / Yeah, we had our day in the sun / When a horse wants to run ain’t no sense in closing the gate / So you can have your space, cowboy,” she sings on the chorus.

“Butterflies,” meanwhile, is a more optimistic and dreamy song that has the singer feeling butterflies for someone new. “Now I remember what it feels like to fly / You give me butterflies,” she sings.

Musgraves co-wrote and co-produced the album with Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian and says this time around she did things differently. “I had a different mindset this time, which was feeling rather than thinking – leading heart first,” she says in a press release.

Check out Kacey’s new tracks and full album tracklist below.

Golden Hour Tracklist

1. “Slow Burn”
2. “Lonely Weekend”
3. “Butterflies”
4. “Oh, What a World”
5. “Mother”
6. “Love Is a Wild Thing”
7. “Space Cowboy”
8. “Happy & Sad”
9. “Velvet Elvis”
10. “Wonder Woman”
11. “High Horse”
12. “Golden Hour”
13. “Rainbow”

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live