As we told you before, a Japanese business heir won custody of the 13 kids he had via surrogate in Thailand. Now the mystery behind Mitsutoki Shigeta, who was previously unnamed, is being revealed. Turns out Shigeta is the heir to Japanese telecom and insurance company Hikari Tsushin and in Japan he keeps a very low profile.

He reportedly refuses to discuss his case, but some sleuthing been done. Mariam Kukunashvili founded the New Light clinic, which helped recruit his surrogates. She says Shigeta told her “he wanted 10 to 15 babies a year” and that he “wanted to continue the baby-making process until he’s dead.” She claims it was all part of a scam for votes in an election he wanted to run in.

Japanese tabloids say he wants 100 to 1,000 children and purchased equipment to freeze his sperm. This way he can produce children in his old age. Authorities previously ruled out human trafficking as a motive in his case. Whether any of the rumors are true or not, Shigeta’s lawyer stands by his claims that he simply wants a big family.

Source: Associated Press