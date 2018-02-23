Photo: David McClister
Scotty McCreery has shared a new track titled “Home In My Mind.”
Related: Scotty McCreery Releases New Track ‘Wherever You Are’
The song is fans’ latest listen to McCreery’s long-awaited studio album Seasons Change, which is set to arrive on March 16. The singer has previously shared “Five More Minutes,” “In Between” and “Wherever You Are,” from the new project.
Check out Scotty’s new single below.
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.