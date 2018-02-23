Photo: David McClister

Scotty McCreery has shared a new track titled “Home In My Mind.”

Related: Scotty McCreery Releases New Track ‘Wherever You Are’

The song is fans’ latest listen to McCreery’s long-awaited studio album Seasons Change, which is set to arrive on March 16. The singer has previously shared “Five More Minutes,” “In Between” and “Wherever You Are,” from the new project.

Check out Scotty’s new single below.