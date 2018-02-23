You will never be able to look at a pink tutu againBy Roxanne Steele
Filed Under:Olympics, Streaker

Photo Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

The Olympic games are always a colorful event full of surprises! Not sure anyone was ready for THIS! One of the highlights in Pyegonchang, South Korea happened when a streaker hit the ice! Video below.

 

Ater the Men’s 1000m speed skating, a man rushed the barriers and  jumped onto the ice!  He then stripped away his shirt and his pants to revealed a pink tutu with his man parts covered in what looked like a monkey puppet!!

 

So what was your favorite moment so far at this years winter games?

