Photo Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

The Olympic games are always a colorful event full of surprises! Not sure anyone was ready for THIS! One of the highlights in Pyegonchang, South Korea happened when a streaker hit the ice! Video below.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, WE HAVE AN OLYMPIC STREAKER https://t.co/viUQKHak7n — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) February 23, 2018

Ater the Men’s 1000m speed skating, a man rushed the barriers and jumped onto the ice! He then stripped away his shirt and his pants to revealed a pink tutu with his man parts covered in what looked like a monkey puppet!!

So what was your favorite moment so far at this years winter games?