Photo: Laura Farr / Sipa / USA Today

By Anthony Donatelli

Brett Young has found his forever.

Related: Brett Young Gets Over Heartbreak In ‘Like I Loved You’ Video

The 36-year old country crooner announced on social media Monday morning (Feb. 26) that he proposed to his girlfriend, Taylor Mills.

“She said yes!” Young wrote on Instagram, with pictures of the happy couple sharing a kiss and a close up of her gorgeous ring.

Take a look at the photos below.