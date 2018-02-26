Photo: Laura Farr / Sipa / USA Today
By Anthony Donatelli
Brett Young has found his forever.
The 36-year old country crooner announced on social media Monday morning (Feb. 26) that he proposed to his girlfriend, Taylor Mills.
“She said yes!” Young wrote on Instagram, with pictures of the happy couple sharing a kiss and a close up of her gorgeous ring.
Take a look at the photos below.
