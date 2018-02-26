Photo Credit: Dara-Michelle Farr/AdMedia

By: Nathan Vicar

(99.5 WYCD) — Brett Young is officially off the market!

People reports the “Mercy” singer popped the question to his longtime love, Taylor Mills, earlier this month — and she said yes!

“We are both more excited than we can express and looking forward to starting this chapter of our lives together,” the couple told People.

Young, 36, proposed in Oxford, Miss, at the Graduate hotel near Ole Miss, where he went to college.

The couple met in Scottsdale, Ariz., about 10 years ago, while Mills was in school at Arizona State University, and “will likely get married there,” the country star says, “so I thought it would be romantic to propose where I went to school.”

Young celebrated Mills in a sweet Valentine’s Day message on Feb. 14, sharing both a throwback shot of the couple as well as a recent snap.